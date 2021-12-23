Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Purchases 16,473 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 497,327 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,473 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 2.9% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned 0.11% of Costco Wholesale worth $223,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the second quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the third quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.30.

Shares of COST stock opened at $549.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $243.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $518.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.90. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $566.55.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

