AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Raised by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 3.3% during the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in AT&T by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in AT&T by 8.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 12,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $177.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

