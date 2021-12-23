Scala Hits Market Cap of $1.91 Million (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Scala has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. Scala has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $1,296.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00057616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,114.31 or 0.08070073 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,909.38 or 0.99856890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00074182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00053786 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 54.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007298 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

