AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.13 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will post $11.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.02 billion and the highest is $11.24 billion. AstraZeneca reported sales of $7.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year sales of $36.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.49 billion to $36.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $42.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.26 billion to $43.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

AZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.86. 237,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,975,714. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.64 and a 200 day moving average of $58.53. The stock has a market cap of $179.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

