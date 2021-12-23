Zacks: Brokerages Expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Five9 posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Five9.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

FIVN has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $2,068,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $161,579.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,960 shares of company stock valued at $8,215,947 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 962.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 24,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 22,525 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIVN traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.40. 15,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,518. Five9 has a 1 year low of $122.33 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.58. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.