Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.22 Billion

Analysts expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) to announce sales of $17.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings. Raytheon Technologies posted sales of $16.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full year sales of $64.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.56 billion to $64.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $70.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.81 billion to $71.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.91.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 599,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,231,000 after buying an additional 14,080 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $276,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.3% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 115,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,102,000 after purchasing an additional 44,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 61,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.07. The stock had a trading volume of 31,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,598,624. The company has a market capitalization of $127.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.49. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

