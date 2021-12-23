Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 696.44 ($9.20).

A number of research firms have recently commented on AUTO. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 815 ($10.77) to GBX 860 ($11.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.45) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 600 ($7.93) to GBX 700 ($9.25) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.45) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 610 ($8.06) to GBX 670 ($8.85) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of AUTO traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 722.20 ($9.54). 744,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,216. The stock has a market cap of £6.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 672.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 643.26. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of GBX 538 ($7.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 751.40 ($9.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

