DAV Coin Price Up 52.6% Over Last 7 Days (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. DAV Coin has a market cap of $1.15 million and $1.05 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded up 52.6% against the dollar. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,736.67 or 0.99518134 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.29 or 0.00322247 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00035142 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00055383 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007281 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001858 BTC.

About DAV Coin

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.