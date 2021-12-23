PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $191.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,035,824. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.15 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $225.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.15 and its 200-day moving average is $256.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.67.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

