SYNC Network (SYNC) Trading 22% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $1,930.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded 22% lower against the US dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.92 or 0.00284259 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00009421 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00010163 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003790 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00017281 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000204 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000153 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 158,000,273 coins and its circulating supply is 125,274,793 coins. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SYNCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.