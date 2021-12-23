CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.89 Billion

Brokerages predict that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will post sales of $1.89 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.00 billion. CVR Energy posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full year sales of $7.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $7.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CVR Energy.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 2,302.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the second quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 107.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 97,760.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,239. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVR Energy (CVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.