Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Ford Motor reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Nomura Instinet reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.85.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 78,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 16,872 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $20.30. 1,181,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,465,912. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $81.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.70. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $21.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

