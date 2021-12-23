Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,288 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.9% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $580,575,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.30.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $549.22. 5,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,042,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $566.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $518.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $460.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

