Eagle Ridge Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,053 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 2.2% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Intel by 189.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.45. The stock had a trading volume of 198,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,469,464. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average of $53.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $209.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

