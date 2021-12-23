Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $10.40 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.64.

NYSE:UPS traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.16. The company had a trading volume of 12,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,107. The company has a market capitalization of $184.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.40. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.