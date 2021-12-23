Clearstead Trust LLC Increases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,512 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 2.4% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.30.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $549.67 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $566.55. The stock has a market cap of $243.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $518.31 and a 200-day moving average of $460.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.