Sather Financial Group Inc Acquires 2,376 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sather Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,434 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 2.8% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $27,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $38,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.43. 33,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,200,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.43. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.81.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 258,339 shares of company stock worth $41,822,585. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.