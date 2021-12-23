Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives $54.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.67.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on INSM. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Insmed in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.
In related news, Director David R. Brennan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.15 per share, with a total value of $301,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $2,643,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:INSM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.23. 31,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,044. Insmed has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $45.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.60.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The business had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insmed will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Insmed
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
