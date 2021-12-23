Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives $54.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INSM. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Insmed in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director David R. Brennan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.15 per share, with a total value of $301,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $2,643,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 675.7% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Insmed by 24.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Insmed by 23.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 4.1% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 159,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Insmed by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:INSM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.23. 31,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,044. Insmed has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $45.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.60.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The business had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insmed will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

