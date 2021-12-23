Brokerages Anticipate Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.49 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will report ($1.49) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.83). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($5.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.49) to ($4.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($1.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCPH. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,962. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $61.59.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $88,199.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

