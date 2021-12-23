Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SIMO shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 16,602 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 15.4% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 690,997 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $44,293,000 after acquiring an additional 92,242 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,478,232 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $94,755,000 after acquiring an additional 26,139 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 3,202.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,252 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 25,457 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIMO traded up $2.15 on Friday, reaching $92.45. The stock had a trading volume of 22,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $91.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.87.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $254.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.45 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 49.50%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.