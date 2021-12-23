FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Receives $21.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

In other news, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 1,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,950 shares of company stock worth $148,250. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 11,851,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,129 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 192.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,577,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,972,000 after buying an additional 3,670,988 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 13.8% during the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,465,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,426,000 after buying an additional 542,655 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 0.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,920,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,361,000 after buying an additional 15,418 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 16.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,690,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,307,000 after acquiring an additional 377,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSK traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.63. The stock had a trading volume of 30,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.53. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.93.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.02%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 26.19%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

