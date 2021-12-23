Corundum Group Inc. Sells 134 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Corundum Group Inc. cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $101.49. 31,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,141,973. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.69. The company has a market capitalization of $136.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist lowered their price target on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.52.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

