Elrond (EGLD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $181.88 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Elrond has a market cap of $5.31 billion and approximately $181.88 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for $266.49 or 0.00525621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.74 or 0.00246043 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002909 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00027355 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00079915 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007757 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,927,523 coins and its circulating supply is 19,915,127 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

