Insider Buying: Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) CEO Acquires 7,835 Shares of Stock

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 7,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $31,104.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:OXSQ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,167. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $202.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 222.29% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter worth $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the second quarter worth $53,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the second quarter worth $86,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter worth $117,000. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

