Insider Buying: Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) CEO Acquires 7,835 Shares of Stock

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 7,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $31,104.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:OXSQ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,167. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $202.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45.
Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 222.29% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter worth $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the second quarter worth $53,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the second quarter worth $86,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter worth $117,000. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
About Oxford Square Capital
Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.
