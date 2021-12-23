Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Trading 7.3% Higher

Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA) shares traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.80 and last traded at $14.77. 3,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 280,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $35.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that Paragon 28 Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA)

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.