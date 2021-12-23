Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Sells 420 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $39,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $56.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.05. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.