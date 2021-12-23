Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Black Diamond Financial LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Black Diamond Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.6% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO opened at $251.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.61. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $201.88 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.