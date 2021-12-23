O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,871 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,871 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.9% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,317,837,000 after purchasing an additional 560,665 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,342,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 584,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $308,901,000 after purchasing an additional 411,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $1.92 on Thursday, reaching $612.32. The stock had a trading volume of 40,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,258. The stock has a market cap of $271.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $478.54 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $644.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $582.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price objective on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.11.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

