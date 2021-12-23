Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $791,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,850 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after buying an additional 5,214,436 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,291,607,000 after buying an additional 2,777,060 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,185,413,000 after buying an additional 290,090 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,960,328,000 after buying an additional 709,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,730,774,000 after buying an additional 1,067,667 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.40. The stock had a trading volume of 144,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,469,464. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

