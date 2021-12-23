SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Rothschild Capital Partners LLC

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 2.9% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $168.60. 151,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,482,263. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.92.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

