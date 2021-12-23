Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $6.35 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.21. 22,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,999,354. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.34 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.87 and a 200-day moving average of $97.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

See Also: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.