Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues Earnings Results

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $133.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $135.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.34%.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $396,065.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,557 shares of company stock worth $1,512,213 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.65.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

