Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $133.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.47. Paychex has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $135.46.

Get Paychex alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.34%.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,557 shares of company stock worth $1,512,213. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.65.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.