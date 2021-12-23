LINK (LN) One Day Volume Hits $9.12 Million

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last week, LINK has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One LINK coin can now be bought for $212.37 or 0.00418880 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LINK has a market cap of $1.27 billion and approximately $9.12 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00057185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,075.76 or 0.08039042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,625.06 or 0.99852984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00073720 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00054435 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007120 BTC.

LINK Profile

LINK was first traded on April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. The official website for LINK is link.network . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

