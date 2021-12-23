Brokerages Set Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Price Target at $28.20

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

NYSE:STWD traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.89. 62,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,785,624. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.56. Starwood Property Trust has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 120.75%.

In other news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht bought 217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,928,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $148,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.