Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE NOMD traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $25.06. 10,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,699. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 203.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 10,432 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 1.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 507,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,337,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 7.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 4.2% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 429,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after buying an additional 17,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 5.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

