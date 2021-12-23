Ninepoint Partners LP Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,372 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $181.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.83. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $192.68. The company has a market cap of $203.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.91.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

