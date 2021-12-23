Brokerages Set Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) PT at $230.67

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $230.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

KNSL stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.25. 1,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,393. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $153.12 and a 12 month high of $228.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.12%.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $100,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,096. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,765,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,965,000 after acquiring an additional 273,136 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 154.8% during the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 288,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,724,000 after acquiring an additional 175,569 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 34.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,145,000 after acquiring an additional 159,157 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 891,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,097,000 after acquiring an additional 135,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,067,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,696,000 after acquiring an additional 105,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

