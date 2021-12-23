Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.35

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$7.35 and last traded at C$7.35, with a volume of 6925 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.93.

Separately, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Crown Capital Partners from C$6.00 to C$7.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Get Crown Capital Partners alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.00.

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.