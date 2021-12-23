Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.13

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.13 and last traded at $14.16, with a volume of 7472 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

A number of research firms have commented on STRO. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 213.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $72,729.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 13,283 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,194,000 after acquiring an additional 518,314 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 216,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 21,993 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 537,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

