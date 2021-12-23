Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) traded down 3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $131.77 and last traded at $132.98. 10,618 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 904,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.05.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.23.

Get Avalara alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.69 and a 200 day moving average of $163.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.54 and a beta of 0.75.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 7,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total value of $1,311,040.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $588,924.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,887 shares of company stock worth $13,713,118. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 408.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Avalara in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 1,328.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avalara in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avalara in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.