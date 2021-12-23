Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) were up 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.66 and last traded at $11.66. Approximately 3,422 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 405,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 60.80, a current ratio of 60.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 609,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 93,589 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 22,011 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 20,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 20,750 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 242,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

