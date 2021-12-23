Cortland Associates Inc. MO Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 366,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,771,000. Fiserv comprises about 4.4% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO owned approximately 0.06% of Fiserv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FISV has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $4,537,434.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 158,965 shares valued at $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FISV traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,274,268. The stock has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.06 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

