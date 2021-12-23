iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Corundum Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $262.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,976. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $206.71 and a 12-month high of $265.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.78.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

