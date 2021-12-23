Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 144.6% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 59.3% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 54.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,820,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.04.

CI stock opened at $222.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $190.88 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.48.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

