Brokerages Anticipate ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Will Post Earnings of $3.38 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will report earnings per share of $3.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.38. ArcelorMittal reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,777.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year earnings of $13.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.87 to $13.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $14.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ArcelorMittal.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MT shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($52.81) to €45.00 ($50.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.15.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 13.1% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,869,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $810,380,000 after buying an additional 3,115,423 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,724,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 98.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,205,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,116 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,943,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 7.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,311,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,715,000 after purchasing an additional 154,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

MT stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.02. The company had a trading volume of 132,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,575,295. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.06. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $36.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.70.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcelorMittal (MT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.