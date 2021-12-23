Heritage Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.33. The company had a trading volume of 169,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,456,845. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.23 and a 1-year high of $113.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.84.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

