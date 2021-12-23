Cortland Associates Inc. MO Buys 365 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 6.5% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Danaher were worth $58,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.36.

Danaher stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $321.22. The stock had a trading volume of 13,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,606. The stock has a market cap of $229.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.48.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.