Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $247,000 Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Unilever were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,126,000 after acquiring an additional 844,916 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Unilever by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,688,000 after buying an additional 225,117 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Unilever by 6.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,032,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,574,000 after buying an additional 319,309 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,481,000 after buying an additional 185,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Unilever by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,080,000 after buying an additional 282,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

UL stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.89. The stock had a trading volume of 30,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,517. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $61.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.