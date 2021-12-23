Eagle Ridge Investment Management Acquires 2,719 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 240,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 1.6% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $14,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,730,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,491,000 after purchasing an additional 680,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,047,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,627,000 after purchasing an additional 608,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,735 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,894,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,463,000 after buying an additional 344,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,130,000 after buying an additional 5,103,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $56.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,974,194. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $42.47 and a 12-month high of $63.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $83.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James cut U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

